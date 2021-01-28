Brent Faiyaz & DJ Dahi – “Gravity” (Feat. Tyler, The Creator)

Last year’s Fuck The World mixtape confirmed Maryland native Brent Faiyaz as one of R&B’s rising stars. Today he’s back with “Gravity,” a new collab with Tyler, The Creator. The guitar-based track is produced by DJ Dahi, who shares lead credit with Faiyaz, as part of the Songs From Scratch series. Woozy and psychedelic without undermining its pop appeal, it features pitched-down verses from Tyler and a smooth, gliding lead vocal from Faiyaz. “You held me up when I was down and out,” he sings, ” but I don’t want you waitin’ ’round for me.” Listen below.