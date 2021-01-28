Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx and Poison’s Bret Michaels both appeared on Dr. Phil yesterday to inform a guest named Tina that she was being catfished by scammers masquerading as rock stars. Tina believed that she had been texting with Nikki Sixx daily and that she was actually engaged to Bret Michaels, although she had never met either of them in person. The fake Nikki Sixx also asked her to send him $200 every week — which he claimed was “a fee to help monitor impostors,” ironically — and wanted her to pay $4300 for a meet and greet.

Nikki Sixx and his wife Courtney video called into the show to break the bad news to Tina. “We wanted to come on together and let you know that whoever you’re talking to is not me and I’m sorry that this is happening to you,” Nikki Sixx said. “Watching the show and how Dr. Phil is trying to break it all down for you — it’s heartbreaking for us. It’s not funny, and it’s cruel, and you seem like a very nice person.” They invited her to meet them in a real meet and greet — for free — once the pandemic is over and touring resumes.

Bret Michaels also shared a video message with Dr. Phil that aired during the episode. “I want to thank you for having me on the show and handling this epidemic that is going on during the pandemic — these impostors that are going after innocent people like Tina,” he said. “People are vulnerable. I feel that people right now are isolated. There’s confusion because of the pandemic, and that is the perfect time for these scumbags, scammers, con artists, and impostors to come after innocent people. So I’m just telling everyone: Please, please be really really aware of all these scams that are going on right now.”

Watch clips from the episode below and find Nikki Sixx and Bret Michaels’ appearances here and here.