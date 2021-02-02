Black Country, New Road were a thing of mystery. A septet of gifted musicians capable of guttural noise and odd moments of beauty, reticent to share much about their actual lives online or in interviews. Like their compatriots in Black Midi, the band drummed up a fervent fanbase and a swell of breathless press attention based, primarily, on their storied live sets. When they only had one or two tracks to their name, Black Country, New Road were already being hailed as one of the most exciting, transformative young bands to come out of not just the Speedy Wunderground/Windmill ecosystem, but out of this new generation of genre-mutating rock artists overall. For a while they existed in shadows and word-of-mouth, each tormented multi-part single a new twisted look at their world.

On a practical level, their debut album For The First Time is not a thing of mystery. It’s made up of six tracks, four of which have been released over the last several years. If you’ve been paying attention, you may already be deeply familiar with about 27 minutes of the album’s 40. But whether or not you’re acquainted with the band’s music or narrative to this point, hearing their early days collected here underlines that the songs therein in are still as enigmatic and transfixing as the their initial reputation promised. There are legible threads and recognizable patterns across the album, but Black Country, New Road’s first full-length statement becomes a thing wholly unto themselves, a document of restless creativity and incisive minds processing an era of too much mediation and stimulation.

For the last several years, the term “post-punk” has been thrown around frequently when describing all these arty, hard-to-classify bands coming out of the UK and Ireland. Black Country, New Road are probably the most resistant to such confines out of any of their peers. There’s a free-form, post-rock experimentalism to their sound, but there’s also a brooding organized chaos, a wry sense of humor, and an omnivorous curiosity about music. Isaac Wood’s distinctive vocals are, obviously, a defining element of the group, but so too are Lewis Evans’ saxophone and Georgia Ellery’s violin; while Evans’ playing sometimes gives BCNR’s songs a jazz-damaged inflection, he and Ellery are also steeped in the Jewish folk traditions of klezmer. Keyboardist May Kershaw is more classically inclined. They all prove themselves adept at caustic distortion flares and unnerving crescendoes — the entirety of For The First Time feels like being guided through a maelstrom of the band’s own making.

Musically speaking, Black Country, New Road achieve that with a careful sequencing of the album’s handful of tracks. In a sense, all these singles could just as easily be taken as one roiling, intense whole — one big series of frantic ideas and bug-eyed proclamations from a band that, too, presents as one complicated organism. Rises and falls litter the album, and you could just be swept up in each current, each small moment of brightness and the next sputtering guitar freakout, without the delineation of song structures. Improvisation is, of course, crucial to the group’s DNA.

But there is still something of an arc. “Instrumental” is a twirling overture, before early single “Athens, France” plays like a reintroduction, a mission statement for an album designed as a real-time portrait of Black Country, New Road as a nascent group. The haunted “Science Fair” and the frayed catharsis of “Sunglasses” form the album’s corroded middle passage, until “Track X” and “Opus” offer a comedown that is by turns elegiac and eerily mournful respectively.