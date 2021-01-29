The Month In Metal – January 2021

One of metal’s best videographers spent a lot of the last year at home. Characteristically, Frank Huang is keeping everything in focus. “Things are good,” Huang emailed to me. “I’m lucky enough to still have some work and income coming in. It took me a couple of months to get used to working from home and establishing some kind of routine everyday.”

Huang’s Max Volume Silence YouTube channel has been a crucial part of my routine, serving as both a godsend and a grim reminder as this pandemic crawls into its second year. As a repository of over 3000 videos stretching back to its Pit Full Of Shit beginnings, the channel is one of the digital destinations I’ve frequented most often in order to scratch the live show itch. Needless to say, there’s a lot to watch. If an underground metaller booked a New York City date since 2011, you can be reasonably confident that Huang has captured them in his kinetic style. That one can Quantum Leap back to Gorguts’ legendary 2013 set and attend it whenever they want has provided no small amount of lockdown comfort.

But Max Volume Silence also hints at a lost year of live music. When Decibel caught up with Huang in 2014, he was shooting 10 to 15 shows a month. Now … well, you know what’s happening now. Chronologically, Huang’s last uploaded set was Fucked And Bound’s fiery closer to its March 12, 2020 show at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn. “Here’s our last song,” singer Lisa Mungo announced before the Seattle quartet plowed through “Abuse Of Registry.” Last song, indeed.

To Huang’s credit, he’s accepted the current situation, putting a positive spin on what he’s been able to reclaim during the downtime. “To be honest, I’ve been really enjoying the time I have back from going to shows.” By his calculations, each show was a “five to six-hour” commitment, with a lot of that timesink spent on logistics and preparation. Travel, setup, sound check, wait, shoot the show, load out. Before COVID-19 raged, he had done that a lot. A lot a lot. For a long, long time.

“I’ve been filming live shows since 2007 when I was back in Taiwan,” Huang remembered. Studying communications and film in college, he had his eye on applying for an advanced production class. In order to get the class, he needed a project. Enter his friends, then gigging as Horsemen, who were playing Taiwan’s Metal Monster concert series. “I followed them around and filmed some footage, went to the fest, and shot all the bands there with a couple of friends of mine,” Huang wrote.

That sealed the deal. It was Huang’s eureka moment. “It was after that I realized I could use the camera in my hand to record my friends playing and they could use the videos to help promote their bands or use them to improve themselves,” he wrote. “From there, it just snowballed. I started meeting international bands that came through and got to know more people in the industry, which really helped me gain knowledge and establish a way to start when I first moved to NYC.”

Early ‘10s New York was the right time, right place for someone of Huang’s interests and talents. “I moved to the city in the summer of 2011,” Huang said in Chris Krovatin’s Kerrang!-published 2018 oral history on Saint Vitus Bar, “and I believe Vitus opened in April 2011. The first show I saw there was Castavet with Artificial Brain. It was a fucking sick show. And both bands, nobody showed up to see — there were maybe 10 people there. It was one of their first 10 shows ever. And I’ve been shooting there ever since.”

2011 also proved to be pivotal when it came to making connections. Huang bumped into Frank Godla, drummer for Meek Is Murder and founder of Metal Injection, at a show they were both filming. As Huang told it to Decibel, Godla proposed a collaboration that would hit the pages of his website. That video turned into a channel, Pit Full Of Shit. Nearly a decade later and following a rebrand to Max Volume Silence, Huang is still posting his videos there, showcasing both the locals and touring bands that come through for a global audience.

I can’t overestimate how important a role those Metal Injection posts play in the metal ecosystem. Personally, at least. Due to a depressing mix of geography, mounting responsibilities, and mental maladies, I’ve found it increasingly harder and harder to make it to the kind of shows I want to see. Pre-pandemic, Huang provided a necessary conduit for people like me, those dangerously addicted to metal but lacking a consistent way to experience one of its primary modes of expression, to stay in touch with the scene. Like, I’m pretty certain this video is the only way I’m ever going to see Encenathrakh live unless I save Brooke Shields from drowning. Additionally, Huang has hipped me to few acts, as he has a knack for filming bands right before they break out. He trained his lens on Public Acid last February. The next time I saw that name, it was November and the metalhead-pleasing hardcore band’s new EP was blowing up on Bandcamp.

When I asked Huang about his importance to the scene as an extreme metal Alan Lomax, he humbly brushed it off. “I would say I [thought about it] when I first started, thinking filming and preserving shows was the most important thing,” he wrote, “…but I realized at least two years ago that it was just ego talking. I recognized that and it made me rethink my role. To quote Steve Albini when I asked him if I can record Shellac in San Francisco, he just looked at me and said, ‘Not everything has to be documented you know.’”

And yet, holy heck am I glad Huang has documented what he did. I also haven’t talked to an artist who doesn’t appreciate him. For instance, I reached out to Couch Slut and singer Megan O emailed me this:

Anyway, happy to share my experience with Frank (who is an absolute darling sweetheart and I would take at least one bullet for him without hesitation) since prior to COVID, I was regularly attending shows at Saint Vitus here in Brooklyn. Many times I’d gone by myself, a sort of ritual that is deeply missed right now, and lots of those times I wouldn’t see anyone I really knew. Except Frank. You could depend on Frank always being there, set up usually stage-right, halfway along the wall. And he was always willing to hang for a few minutes before the show, which was nice especially for those times when I was alone and didn’t know anybody beside the bartenders. (Also just as an aside, we SUPER appreciate Frank filming us so many times! We aren’t really a band that does music videos or even band photos, so it’s awesome to have some of our stuff documented like that.)

It’s weird that I get that same vibe from Huang’s videos: the cool friend that you talk to at shows. There’s something about the way he shoots, how he scans the stage in a POV way or adds an extra bit of movement when you can tell he’s headbanging that makes you feel like you’re right beside him.

Naturally, Huang’s abilities with a camera and editing suite has allowed him to branch out. There’s a good chance that you’ve watched Huang’s work without realizing it, be it freelance video packages for publications like Guitar World and Revolver or high production live shoots like Kerrang!’s well-received The K! Pit. Then, there are the livestreams, such as the one he recently helmed for Chepang.

As a professional, Huang’s bread and butter are music videos. His latest works are the trippy visuals he designed for Knoll, a Memphis grind terror set to release its new LP Interstice next month. He’s also responsible for shoots with Relapse heavies like YOB, Realize, Primitive Man, and Pig Destroyer. One of my favorites, though, is what he put together last year for Shadowland’s “Lamia,” the A-side of the band’s infectious single of delightfully true, NWOTHM-approved steel. There’s quite a story behind that one, too.

“First of all, Frank is a saint of patience,” Shadowland’s guitarist Blaze emailed to me. “I am certain we annoyed him greatly that day.” After shooting the live stuff at Saint Vitus Bar, it came time to knock the rest of the video out at a graveyard. Blaze picks up the rest of the tale:

There were eight of us running around that cemetery with guitars, fake blood, costumes, knives, driving an enormous Ford Flex SUV and a 1980s Camaro Z28. Frank not only made Tanya’s ideas a reality, but he kept the whole thing flowing. We were bound to grab someone’s attention – lip syncing, headbanging, Tanya (vocals) slaughtering her bandmates to heavy metal first thing in the morning – and would see the cemetery staff roll by on their golf carts every now and then. As we began preparing for Jeff’s (guitar) death scene, I guess they decided to see what’s up. I think one guy facetiously asked, “Is this for MTV?” as he spied the gigantic dagger in Tanya’s hand dripping with fake blood. We suspect they were trying to figure out what was actually going on, and sure enough, another group of guards rolled-up 10 minutes later ordering our swift departure. It was a bit of a stressor at the time since we still had to get the shot of the hit and run scene with Cedric (bass). We left, but Tanya, Frank, Cedric, and John (Mobshity – the Camara’s owner) cheekily returned to shoot Tanya running Cedric over. But, yeah … Frank did an outstanding job making that video a reality for us!

During my emails with Huang, I kept coming back to this present reality. What are shows going to look on the other side of this thing? “I feel like it’s gonna take a while for people to go back to live music,” Huang answered. “Like how comfortable are you being in a room with hundred of other people now? How do know everyone comes in the club is vaccinated? Are bands feel comfortable enough to tour again? Some people might even get used to not going to shows anymore. Venues might have a hard time in the beginning to rebuild their audiences. But, I’m also interested to see if there are new spaces popping out to fill up the spots of those who got shut down or permanently closed due to the pandemic.”

All of that, of course, is a lot to think about. But Huang wrote something else that has been on my mind a lot recently. It’s the reason why I think a lot of us will eventually come back. “For me the biggest thing about going to live shows was more about seeing my friends than filming, so it has been tough sometimes when I miss hanging out with my friends from out of town who I might see once or twice a year from touring and shows.”

That sentiment, of using this obscure, unpopular, bewildering music as a way to forge connections, popped up again when I asked why Huang keeps doing this. Why, after 3000 sets and music videos and projects, he’s still in the game. “To be honest, I still don’t know,” he wrote, adding a “lol.” “This is a question that pops out a lot especially when I feel burnt out on the whole subject, but I think I still like the music and most of the people making it, it felt like a second home to be inside the scene with your friends. Also, it’s like smoking, once you’re hooked on it, it’s hard to quit!” –Ian Chainey