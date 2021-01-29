Peter Frampton – “Reckoner” (Radiohead Cover)

The Peter Frampton Band has an announced a new instrumental covers album. Frampton Forgets The Words, co-produced by Frampton and Chuck Ainlay, features instrumental tributes to some of Frampton’s favorite songs by David Bowie, George Harrison, Stevie Wonder, Lenny Kravitz, and more.

“This album is a collection of ten of my favorite pieces of music,” Frampton says. “My guitar is also a voice and I have always enjoyed playing my favorite vocal lines that we all know and love. These tracks are my great band and me paying tribute to the original creators of this wonderful music. So much fun to do and I really hope you enjoy it too.”

The first track to be shared from the collection is a cover of Radiohead’s In Rainbows cut “Reckoner,” with Frampton playing his infamous 1954 Les Paul Phoenix that was lost in a plane crash in 1980 and recovered decades later. Listen to the Peter Frampton Band’s take on the song below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “If You Want Me To Stay”

02 “Reckoner”

03 “Dreamland”

04 “One More Heartache

05 “Avalon”

06 “Isn’t It A Pity”

07 “I Don’t Know Why”

08 “Are You Gonna Go My Way”

09 “Loving The Alien”

10 “Maybe”

Frampton Forgets The Words is out 4/23 via UMe. Pre-order it here.