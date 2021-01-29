Lil Durk’s “Kanye Krazy” Video Parodies Some Of Kanye’s Most Iconic And Notorious Moments

The just-released deluxe edition of Lil Durk’s new album The Voice features a new song called “Kanye Krazy.” Although it references Kanye West — “I’m goin’ Kanye crazy,” Durk sings in the chorus — it’s not really about Kanye. The music video, though, is very much about Kanye, and it’s a lot of fun.

In the “Kanye Krazy” video, directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett, Lil Durk recreates and parodies some of the most iconic moments from Kanye’s music videos and career. Durk wears a tuxedo for “Runway” Kanye, a big boxy costume for “I Love It” Kanye, and a “Make America OTF Again” hat for MAGA Kanye.

The “Bound 2,” “Stronger,” and “Heartless” and “Famous” videos are all represented, as are Kanye’s Sunday Services. Durk raps “You ain’t got the answers, Sway,” while reenacting Kanye’s infamous 2013 How Sway interview. And Durk spoofs probably the most notorious Kanye moment/meme of all time by snatching a microphone from a Taylor Swift lookalike. Watch the whole thing below.