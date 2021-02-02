The Natvral – “Why Don’t You Come Out Anymore?”

A few years ago, Kip Berman ended the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart and began recording music as the Natvral. A change in projects yielded a change in songwriting approach, mirroring all the big shifts in Berman’s personal life. He became a father, he moved from Brooklyn to small town New Jersey. The Natvral has, thus far, found Berman navigating a different phase of life while making music that’s a bit rawer and more homegrown. Now, he’s finally gearing up to release his debut album under the moniker. It’s called Tethers, and it’ll be out in April.

Tethers is touted as having a casual, lived-in folk-rock sound, name-checking influences like Neil Young and Bob Dylan. Part of this came from the way in which Berman wrote in his new circumstances. “It wasn’t so much a decision about how to work,” he explained in a statement. “It was the only way to do it. I had these songs, but not much time, so we just tracked everything as quickly and in the moment as we could and hoped for the best.”

Along with the announcement, Berman’s shared the album’s opener “Why Don’t You Come Out Anymore?” The song is inspired by a reunion with an old friend and reflects on the ways our lives change shape and move away from one another, weddings and aging and families replacing the late nights closing down bars. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Why Don’t You Come Out Anymore?”

02 “New Moon”

03 “Sun Blisters”

04 “New Year’s Night”

05 “Tears Of Gold”

06 “Sylvia, The Cup Of Youth”

07 “Stay In The Country”

08 “Runaway Jane”

09 “Alone In London”

Tethers is out 4/2 via Kanine. Pre-order it here.