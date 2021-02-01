Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Soul Asylum

One fun feature of Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show is that she covers a wide range of songs, sometimes quite unexpected, in segments known as “Kellyoke.” Today’s installment is one of the more surprising: Clarkson sings “Runaway Train,” the Grammy-winning 1993 hit from Minneapolis alt-rockers Soul Asylum. The song was a cross-format hit that peaked at #5 on the Hot 100 and charted at Top 40, rock, alternative, and adult contemporary radio. The Kellyoke version leans into the Top 40/Adult Contemporary side, and as always, the woman can sing. Watch below.