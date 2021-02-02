Charli XCX Pays Tribute To SOPHIE

Charli XCX has paid tribute to her frequent collaborator SOPHIE, who passed away over the weekend following an accidental fall. “It’s really hard for me to sum up the special connection I felt with such an amazing person who completely changed me life,” Charli wrote in a statement posted on her social media accounts. “There are so many memories, so many small details, so many different views and incredible feelings and stories.” She continued:

It’s impossible to summarize the journey I went on with Sophie. Even the most insignificant things felt enormous. I can’t explain how I feel and I can’t encapsulate what a unique person she was in one small social media post. I will honor Sophie in my own time personally, in my grief, through my memories, through my work, through writing things only I will read. But for now, all I can is that I will miss her terribly; her smile, her laugh, her dancing in the studio, her gentle inquisitive voice, her cutting personality, her ability to command a room without even trying, her incredible vision and mind. She taught me so much about myself without even realizing. I wish I had told her more how special she was, not just her music, but her as a person. I love you and I will never forget you Sophie.

SOPHIE produced Charli XCX’s Vroom Vroom EP and a number of other tracks for the pop star throughout the years.