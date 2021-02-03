Weezer & Foo Fighters, Last Alt-Rockers Standing

It began last Friday with OK Human, on which Cuomo attempts to spice up the Weezer formula by writing on piano, dispensing with digital technology, and applying full-fledged orchestral arrangements to his songs. It’s often quite pretty and sometimes borders on powerful, be it Cuomo exclaiming, “I don’t know what’s wrong with me!” on the bittersweet opener “All My Favorite Songs” or the lush string parts that envelop “Bird With A Broken Wing.” Yet despite the organic approach, as with most of Weezer’s post-Y2K material, these songs still sound like product first and foremost. It’s not outright bad, just largely unremarkable. It doesn’t help that he’s paired this music with hyper-literal lyrics about pandemic life, like this passage from “Playing My Piano” that doesn’t even rhyme: “My wife is upstairs, my kids are upstairs/ And I haven’t washed my hair in three weeks/ I should get back to these Zoom interviews/ But I get so absorbed and time flies.” It’s an album easy to appreciate but frustratingly hard to love — a familiar story where Weezer is concerned.

OK Human is the first of many genre exercises on the horizon. Weezer will follow it later this year with Van Weezer, the hard-rocking album they planned to drop last year ahead of their COVID-postponed Hell Mega Tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy. That tour is tentatively supposed to launch in July — we’ll see! — but whether or not Cuomo hits the road, he clearly has no shortage of ideas about how to fill his time. In an interview this week, he was already sketching out a series of subsequent Weezer albums exploring disparate stylistic pathways: “The next idea is a four album set, where each album is corresponds to one of the four seasons,” he explained, “and then each album has a very different vibe and lyrical theme.” His seasonal themes included a breezy “Island In The Sun” vibe for spring, Franz Ferdinand-style dance-rock for fall, an Elliott Smith-inspired ’90s singer-songwriter record for winter. “So yeah, there’s just always new things you can try.”

A similar impulse animates Foo Fighters today. “That’s one of those things that I think of every morning when I wake up,” Grohl recently told the New York Times. “What have we not done? What could we do today?” This restless search is how they ended up making Medicine At Midnight, their new album arriving this Friday. This one is supposedly the inevitable dance record every rock band gets around to eventually, even living embodiments of “RAWK” like the Foo Fighters. Grohl has compared it to Abba (an old Cobain favorite) and David Bowie’s Let’s Dance (Omar Hakim, a drummer who played on Let’s Dance, appears on multiple tracks). “I started thinking about tempos and grooves and rhythms and keeping the big choruses that we’ve always had, but framing them in a way that it’s not 200 beats per minute and screaming bloody murder,” he told the NYT.

The talk of a dance influence is a bit overstated. Lead single “Shame Shame” rides a slow, clattering groove; “Cloudspotter” boasts funky guitar and abundant cowbell; “Holding Poison” rocks a dance-punk beat; there’s quite a bit of rhythmic action on “Medicine At Midnight”; opener “Making A Fire” is enlivened by choral “na na na” backing vocals. They made a noble effort to mix things up here, and the result is another somewhat engaging, occasionally rollicking entry in their catalog. Yet even the danciest songs mostly blur into standard-issue Foo Fighters guitar churns with big howling Grohl choruses, and the rest of the album basically could have appeared on any Foos album since the second George W. Bush administration.

This isn’t the first Foo Fighters album concept that has more or less melted away into the same old poppy hard rock record. Their 2005 double album In Your Honor was split into one electric disc, one acoustic — probably the most basic self-imposed structure in the book. The follow-up, 2007’s Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, took the radical step of putting the electric and acoustic tracks on the same album. For 2011’s Wasting Light, they went all analog with Nevermind producer Butch Vig and continued to sound like Foo Fighters. For 2014’s Sonic Highways they recorded at various famous studios around the country, again with Vig in tow, and it turned out Foo Fighters sound like Foo Fighters no matter where they are geographically situated. 2017’s Concrete And Gold saw them switching out Vig for Greg Kurstin, the former Beck keyboardist who has evolved into a big-time pop hit-maker. You will not be surprised to learn that it still sounded like a Foo Fighters album.

At this point these bands are who they are — and who they are is a sterile approximation of who they used to be. Neither OK Human or Medicine At Midnight is an embarrassing effort, they’re just the latest in a long line of inessential releases. It’s hard to imagine anyone developing an intense personal connection to these albums besides those still holding on to Weezer and Foo Fighters out of inertia. Each band has its diehard fans who swear their heroes’ creative output continues to be as vital as ever, people who presumably prize the comfort of a familiar brand over inspired music that sets your life on fire. But a good portion of the attention afforded to Weezer and Foo Fighters, I’d wager, comes from people like me who will keep checking on these bands in perpetuity no matter how many times they leave us shrugging. I never understood why Boomers bothered with late-career Rolling Stones albums that basically served as excuses to tour. Now I get it. You can’t blame these bands or their fans for continuing to seek after that old spark, even if it inevitably becomes a springboard into nostalgia for the glory days.