An Unfortunate Ranking Of The Super Bowl Commercials That Feature Musicians Or The Musician-Adjacent

To begin I’d like to say that every single one of these commercials makes me envious of the dead. They are the 2021 Super Bowl commercials featuring pop stars, or the pop-star-adjacent, and I am here to rank them. Please do not watch them yourself. I cannot think of a good reason why you would do so, unless watching these commercials on this website somehow makes Stereogum money, which I do not believe it does. Stereogum may include an editor’s note after this sentence if it somehow makes them money for you to watch the commercials. If no editor’s note was placed into the copy preceding the sentence you are now reading, you can be assured that watching these commercials will do nothing for anyone except drain you of your will to live, which I assume is already in short supply.

Unfortunately for me, I cannot not watch them. I am here to “rank” them, as I said, although please note that my honest rank for each of them is 0. Alas ranking them is my task; it is my work for which I am being paid, and for which I assume I will one day have to repent. So here we go.