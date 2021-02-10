Cool Ghouls – “The Way I Made You Cry”

Cool Ghouls, fools! The San Francisco psych-pop revivalists will release their new album At George’s Zoo next month, and today they’re following up “Helpless Circumstance” with another gem from the tracklist. Today’s new single is called “The Way I Made You Cry.” It’s a deeply wistful lament with a luscious, horn-buoyed arrangement, built around this sentiment: “Then I think about you smiling/ And it makes me want to die/ When I think about the way I made you cry.” It’s so pleasingly retro that it even fades out at the end.

Hear both “The Way I Made You Cry” and “Helpless Circumstance” below.

<a href="https://coolghouls420.bandcamp.com/album/at-georges-zoo">At George's Zoo by Cool Ghouls</a>

<a href="https://coolghouls420.bandcamp.com/album/at-georges-zoo">At George's Zoo by Cool Ghouls</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “It’s Over”

02 “To You I’m Bound”

03 “Smoke & Fire”

04 “Flying”

05 “Land Song”

06 “In Michoacan”

07 “How Free”

08 “Helpless Circumstance”

09 “The Way I Made You Cry”

10 “26th St. Blues”

11 “Surfboard”

12 “I Was Wrong”

13 “Feel Like Getting High”

14 “Look In Your Mirror”

15 “Living Grateful”

At George’s Zoo is out 3/12 on Empty Cellar/Melodic.