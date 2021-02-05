Vic Mensa – “Shelter” (Feat. Wyclef Jean & Chance The Rapper)

You read those three names together and you know the trainwreck potential is high. But no, “Shelter,” the new Vic Mensa song featuring his longtime compatriot Chance The Rapper and veteran ex-Fugees hit-maker Wyclef Jean, is good, and for a good cause. “Shelter” is a wistful acoustic rap ballad about important topics as the killings of Breonna Taylor, Philando Castille, and Elijah McClain and the incarceration of Julius Jones. The song is paired with a fundraiser for Jones, who is on death row for murder in Oklahoma despite abundant evidence supporting his claim of innocence.

“I’ll be your superhero!” goes the chorus. “When danger arrives, I’ll be by your side.” “Shelter is a spiritual note, a healing frequency,” Mensa explains in a press release. “It was inspired not by Hollywood or Paris, but by what’s going on on the ground — in the real world, with the real people.” Wyclef adds, “The journey of this song was so important. It’s very crucial we, as musicians, use our voice to represent those who are not so easily able to be heard.”

Mensa’s got a new project called I TAPE on the way, and “Shelter” is on it. Watch the video below.