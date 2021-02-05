Kristin M. Hayter, the musician who records as Lingua Ignota, has been releasing some extremely cool, intense, confrontational music lately. In the past few months, she’s covered songs like Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” and Eminem’s “Kim,” adding notes of opera and metal and experimental music, teasing out all the cruelty and violence. Her music will leave you unsettled, and now there’s a new EP of it.

Today, Hayter released the Lingua Ignota EP Agnus Dei. It includes a cover of “Sexless//No Sex,” a 2007 track from the abrasive Seattle hardcore band Iron Lung, as well as versions of works from Handel and Bach. One of those features Daughters’ Alexis Marshall reading a passage from Herman Hesse. On paper, all of this looks terribly theoretical and maybe a little bit pretentious. In practice, Agnus Dei is none of that.

Instead, whatever form it takes, Lingua Ignota’s music is always ominous and overwhelming — noise sculpted into crescendos, virtuosic operatic vocals deployed to hair-raising effect. Like so much of her work, Agnus Dei will stick with you. Stream it below.

<a href="https://linguaignota.bandcamp.com/album/agnus-dei">AGNUS DEI by LINGUA IGNOTA</a>

The Agnus Dei EP is out now at Bandcamp.