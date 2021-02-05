No Joy – “Drone 6″

Last August, Jasamine White-Gluz released her latest album as No Joy, Motherhood. As usual for No Joy, the album boasted some dark, enchanting songs that bent dream-pop forms into new shapes. It had been a long time between No Joy albums by the time it arrived. Today White-Gluz is sharing something left over from that interim when Motherhood was coming into focus.

White-Gluz has returned with a Motherhood demo called “Drone 6.” Here’s what she had to say about the song:

This was a total one-take-stream-of-consciousness demo that I wrote and recorded in December 2016. There were no lyrics, no planning; I just let the “tape” roll and played whatever I was feeling. I sat with the track for a year but couldn’t figure out where to take it next. I’ve known Daryl (Palumbo) and TJ (Penzone) for like 20 years, as a good chunk of my younger years was spent in Long Island going to hardcore shows. I ran into TJ on the Quicksand tour and we talked about how him, Daryl, and I should try working together on music. We remotely started playing around with the track and I sent them my “stream of consciousness” files. The vocal take on there is the first and only one I did. They added so many new sounds and dimensions. And it really began to shine. For whatever reason, it didn’t get worked on any further during the Motherhood sessions. I keep coming back to it all these years later, loving how both incredibly rough and soaring it sounds at the same time. I don’t think this is the last we’ll see of this tune.

Check it out below.