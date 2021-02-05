For the past year or so, the Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty has been emerging as a potential star — a hard-slurring trap specialist whose sound harkens back to a moment before every new rapper was singing through Auto-Tune. Pooh’s delivery is a slick, heavily Southern snarl, and he’s got boundless confidence. His songs were doing big YouTube numbers last year, but they exploded last month when Pooh teamed up with Lil Durk on the ferocious track “Back In Blood.” “Back In Blood” is now a legit crossover hit, sitting at #40 on the Hot 100. And today, Pooh Shiesty releases his debut mixtape. It’s going to be a big deal.

Shiesty Season, Pooh’s first mixtape, is a hard, satisfying piece of Southern rap music that never tries to be more than what it is. If you’ve heard “Back In Blood,” then you’ve got a good idea of what awaits — eerie beats, weirdly catchy death-threats, tons of atmosphere. Rather than shooting for crossover ubiquity, Pooh is doing one thing really well.

Shiesty Season has guest appearances from 21 Savage and Pooh’s label boss Gucci Mane, but most of the guests are Memphis rappers who don’t really have a national profile yet. If you like Memphis rap music, it’s well worth your attention. Stream the mixtape below.

Shiesty Season is out now on 1017 Global Music/Atlantic.