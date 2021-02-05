Lithuania – “Jesus Year” & “Lately”

Lithuania – “Jesus Year” & “Lately”

The Philadelphia trio Lithuania play a fuzzy, bouncy, extremely catchy form of garage-informed rock ‘n’ roll; I can’t decide whether to call it pop-punk or power-pop. One of the three member of the band, Eric Slick, is also in Dr. Dog, and yet Lithuania sound nothing like Dr. Dog. Instead, their sound is a revved-up, carefully-constructed mess of hooks. It’s really good!

Lithuania haven’t released anything since they came out with the album White Reindeer near the end of 2017. But today, for Bandcamp Friday, Lithuania have dropped a new two-song single. The new tracks are called “Jesus Year” and “Lately,” and they present two different sides of the band. “Jesus Year” is more of a sugar-rush, while “Lately” is more contemplative, but both songs show what the band can do. Check them out below.

“Jesus Year” b/w “Lately” is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.

