Omaha basement rocker David Nance just released his Staunch Honey album back in November, and he has already returned today with another LP. On this one, he has covered Devo’s 1979 sophomore album Duty Now For The Future in full, trading out the original album’s twitchy New Wave for blown-out, rootsy, blaring-harmonica rock ‘n’ roll. The Nance version of the album was recorded in December, and now it’s on Bandcamp for your enjoyment. Dig in.

<a href="https://davidnance.bandcamp.com/album/duty-now-for-the-future">Duty Now For The Future by David Nance</a>