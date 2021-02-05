Stream David Nance’s Album-Length Cover Of Devo’s Duty Now For The Future

New Music February 5, 2021 3:55 PM By Chris DeVille

Stream David Nance’s Album-Length Cover Of Devo’s Duty Now For The Future

New Music February 5, 2021 3:55 PM By Chris DeVille

Omaha basement rocker David Nance just released his Staunch Honey album back in November, and he has already returned today with another LP. On this one, he has covered Devo’s 1979 sophomore album Duty Now For The Future in full, trading out the original album’s twitchy New Wave for blown-out, rootsy, blaring-harmonica rock ‘n’ roll. The Nance version of the album was recorded in December, and now it’s on Bandcamp for your enjoyment. Dig in.

Chris DeVille Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Open Your Heart”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Huey Lewis And The News’ “Jacob’s Ladder”

    21 hours ago

    Weezer & Foo Fighters, Last Alt-Rockers Standing

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Black Country, New Road For The First Time

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest