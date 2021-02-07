Phoebe Bridgers was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. She performed two tracks from her sophomore album, Punisher, “Kyoto” and “I Know The End,” and she smashed her guitar on stage at the end of the second one.

Her band was wearing the the requisite skeleton costumes, though Bridgers opted out of that get-up for “I Know The End,” instead wearing a necklace that sort of looked like a skeleton instead.

Watch the performance below.

they made me a fake one to break lol — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 7, 2021

I told danelectro I was going to do it and they wished me luck and told me they’re hard to break — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 7, 2021

Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd portrayed the YouTube music reviewer brothers TwinsthenewTrend in a segment on Weekend Update: