Watch Phoebe Bridgers Smash Her Guitar In Triumphant SNL Debut

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

News February 7, 2021 9:32 AM By James Rettig

Phoebe Bridgers was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. She performed two tracks from her sophomore album, Punisher, “Kyoto” and “I Know The End,” and she smashed her guitar on stage at the end of the second one.

Her band was wearing the the requisite skeleton costumes, though Bridgers opted out of that get-up for “I Know The End,” instead wearing a necklace that sort of looked like a skeleton instead.

Watch the performance below.

Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd portrayed the YouTube music reviewer brothers TwinsthenewTrend in a segment on Weekend Update:

