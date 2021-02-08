Watch Metallica Play “Enter Sandman” On Stephen Colbert’s Post-Super Bowl Special

The Weeknd was the big star of the weekend, but a few hours after the Super Bowl was finished and Tom Brady’s Buccaneers had prevailed, Metallica helped sleep-deprived viewers enter night. From their San Francisco practice space, performed “Enter Sandman,” the monster hit and future Mariano Rivera theme song from their self-titled 1991 blockbuster (aka “The Black Album”). They sounded great.

The amps in the background represented various noteworthy Metallica shows, which, according to the YouTube caption, include the following:

Metallica Night at AT&T Stadium, San Francisco, CA May 2, 2015 Metallica Night at Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA April 26, 2019 NBA Finals Game 3 at Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA June 5, 2019 Metallica 30th Anniversary Celebration, San Francisco, CA, Dec 5, 7 and 9, 2011 Mariano Rivera Day, Yankee Stadium, New York, NY September 22, 2013 (“Enter Sandman”) X-Games, Texas Speedway, Austin, TX, June 6, 2015 “Racing Stripe M” from the St. Anger Tour, 2003-2004 “Vulturus” from the Death Magnetic Tour, 2008-2010 The American Music Awards, November 16, 2003 Los Premios MTV Latin America, October 16, 2008 “DeHaan” surprise set at Orion Music + More Festival, Belle Isle, Detroit, MI, June 8, 2013 The WorldWired Tour 2017-2019 and the “Now That We’re Dead” music video.

