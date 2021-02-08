The Vaccines – “High Horse” (Kacey Musgraves Cover)

Brit rockers the Vaccines are putting out a new covers EP called Cosy Karaoke next month. It includes some fun pairings, including an already-released one of Queens Of The Stone Age’s “No One Knows” and a forthcoming one of Waxahatchee’s Saint Cloud stunner “Fire.” Today, the band are sharing their version of Kacey Musgraves’ “High Horse” from the EP, off the country artist’s 2018 album Golden Hour, and they make it quite chill. Check it out below.

The Vaccines’ Cosy Karaoke EP is out 3/5.