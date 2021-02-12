Near the end of Slow Century, Lance Bangs’ 2002 Pavement documentary, we happen upon a seated Stephen Malkmus, playing a new tune. Offscreen, Bob Nastanovich’s keyboard wheedles wonkily and drummer Steve West sustains an encouraging beat. Onscreen, the camera is trained on their frontman and the guitar he’s strumming. It’s an intimate, awkward interlude, captured in desolate performance-space surroundings. The lyrics as sung are underbaked and unsure of themselves, little clear distinction is made between verses and choruses, and no ending exists. Still, there’s promise — Malkmus’ laconic vocal veers north in startling ways, the melody sparkling, the words a cryptic jumble. It’s sometime in the late 1990s, and Pavement remains a beloved American indie-rock band that hasn’t broken up yet. “That’s a good song,” the singer remarks afterwards. “We should do that.”

At this point a narrator might have interjected: “Pavement did not do that.”

“Discretion Grove” instead appears almost halfway through 2001’s Stephen Malkmus, the marquee mark’s debut solo LP, which turns 20 years old this Saturday. Studio-realized as a Ramones-esque choogle chug with a pickup backing band of fellow Portland, Oregoners he christened the Jicks — bassist Joanna Bolme, drummer John Moen, and percussionist Heather Larimer, who was Malkmus’ then-girlfriend — the song remains an inconclusive curio. It’s a song that sounds like a trailer for itself. Two decades later, “Specialized victories, for over-age whores/ I felt up your feelings” is still a double shot of provocative, oblique shade, but in every other respect it’s woefully out-of-sorts: the arrangement jittery and unsettled and unsatisfying, the lyrics a mess, the loony video treatment signaling willful inanities to come. “Discretion Grove” sticks out like a sore thumb on Stephen Malkmus, the fly-in-the-ointment on a record where, by contrast, every other cut is confident, engaging, and self-assured.

Pavement finished its final pre-reunion tour in November 1999 and broke up via a bizarre game of telephone the following year. Sad? Yes. Surprising? Not really. Over a decade-long run, the band emerged as Malkmus’ enterprise: He wrote and sang most of the songs and laid down many of the parts for a group whose members were ultimately geographically scattered. Things were getting heavy; an ennui was setting in. “I was just tired of doing the same thing over and over, different song progressions that were starting to sound the same,” Malkmus told Thomas Beller of the blog Mister Beller’s Neighborhood in an early 2000 interview. “If you stick around for 10 years you should be 10 years better than young bands, try extra hard to be interesting. It didn’t feel like that was happening. It’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks. Or a 30-year-old male.” 1997’s alternately spastic and elegiac Brighten The Corners and 1999’s vaguely British Terror Twilight certainly have their partisans — I have soft spots for “Transport Is Arranged” and “Fin” from Corners and “You Are A Light” and “The Hexx” off of Twilight, myself — but it’d be a real stretch to call those albums exciting or fun.