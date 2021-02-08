Brandi Carlile – “Take Me Home, Country Roads” (John Denver Cover)

Brandi Carlile is back with a new cover of John Denver song “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” It’s not Carlile’s first brush with the track. Back in 2013, she released a cover of it, with none other than Emmylou Harris on backing vocals. But this one’s something different, from a rather different context.

Carlile’s new interpretation of the song is for the show Clarice. The show functions as a sequel to The Silence Of The Lambs, following the titular Claric Starling. As you might expect, this setting necessitates a slightly darker take on the Denver’s characteristically pleasant folk-pop. Carlile delivers that, turning “Take Me Home” into something a bit more haunting and ghostly.

Check it out below and revisit the original below.