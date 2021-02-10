Remember Sports – “Pinky Ring”
Remember Sports, the Philadelphia band formerly known as Sports and a Band To Watch alum, released their third album, Slow Buzz, back in 2018 and they’re finally back with a new one. Like A Stone will be out in April and it’s the first that the whole band chimed in on the writing process.
Lead single “Pinky Ring” certainly presents Remember Sports in full-steam-ahead mode, the band playing breakneck and breathless as Carmen Perry travels a seesaw between desire and repulsion. “Wasn’t I good to you? Wasn’t I sweet to you?” she asks in a wondering mewl. “I wanna see you put your hands where you’d want them in a dream/ I wanna be the girl that talks, make you fall down to your knees.”
Watch a video for the track below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Pinky Ring”
02 “Coffee Machine”
03 “Sentimentality”
04 “Easy”
05 “Eggs”
06 “Materialistic”
07 “Like A Stone”
08 “Clock”
09 “Falling Awake”
10 “Flossie Dickie”
11 “Out Loud”
12 “Odds Are”
Like A Stone is out 4/23 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.