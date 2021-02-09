Danielson’s Daniel Smith Wrote These Fake Christian Hair Metal Songs For The New Movie Electric Jesus

Danielson’s Daniel Smith Wrote These Fake Christian Hair Metal Songs For The New Movie Electric Jesus

New Music February 9, 2021 1:42 PM By Chris DeVille

Director Chris White’s new comedy film Electric Jesus focuses on the exploits of 316, a fictional Christian hair metal band in the 1980s. Judd Nelson and Brian Baumgartner (Kevin from The Office) star alongside newcomers Andrew Eakle as Erik, a young 316 fan hired to be a roadie for the band, and Shannon Hutchinson as a spunky preacher’s daughter). In the film, 316 have a rivalry with competing Christian metal bands called Satan’s Clutch and Bloody Mass. And as Brooklyn Vegan points out, Daniel Smith of Danielson Famile wrote the music for them all.

Smith, an indie iconoclast whose music has always been informed by Christian faith, reportedly modeled the Electric Jesus music on the likes of Ratt, Poison, Twisted Sister, and Mötley Crüe — and presumably Stryper, though that name is not mentioned. He handled the music, while White penned the lyrics. Some of the titles available for listening now include “Commando For Christ,” “Girl (I Love Jesus Too),” and “Barabbas,” all of which is just perfect.

Electric Jesus also features four new Danielson songs plus an instrumental score from Smith’s “Familyre Friends” and material from 316’s rival bands. Check out the trailer and those three 316 bangers below.

Electric Jesus has been screening at virtual film festivals and will hopefully have a release date soon. The soundtrack is out 2/26 on Joyful Noise.

