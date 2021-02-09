Smith, an indie iconoclast whose music has always been informed by Christian faith, reportedly modeled the Electric Jesus music on the likes of Ratt, Poison, Twisted Sister, and Mötley Crüe — and presumably Stryper, though that name is not mentioned. He handled the music, while White penned the lyrics. Some of the titles available for listening now include “Commando For Christ,” “Girl (I Love Jesus Too),” and “Barabbas,” all of which is just perfect.

Electric Jesus also features four new Danielson songs plus an instrumental score from Smith’s “Familyre Friends” and material from 316’s rival bands. Check out the trailer and those three 316 bangers below.

Electric Jesus has been screening at virtual film festivals and will hopefully have a release date soon. The soundtrack is out 2/26 on Joyful Noise.