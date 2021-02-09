Thanks to the new documentary Framing Britney Spears, the conservatorship controlling Spears’ money, career, and even her family life is getting a new round of public scrutiny. So is the treatment the pop star faced throughout her life, from the misogyny that haunted her earliest public appearances to the nonstop paparazzi frenzy that contributed to the decline of her mental health. The #FreeBritney movement has never been stronger.

In a message posted to her Instagram and Twitter accounts today, Spears herself appeared to obliquely comment on the documentary, for which she was not interviewed. (A message at the end of the film indicates the producers attempted to reach out multiple times but aren’t sure whether anyone even told Spears about their requests.) Alongside video footage from a 2018 performance of “Toxic” at her Las Vegas residency, Spears wrote, “I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life.” She adds, “Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens.”

Here’s the full message:

According to the New York Times, who produced the documentary for FX and Hulu, Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari made a rare statement on the conservatorship in his Instagram story today. Asghari strongly criticized Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, who has controlled the conservatorship since it began in 2008, writing that he has “zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way.” Meanwhile artists such as Courtney Love, Bette Midler, and Hayley Williams have shared messages of support for Britney.