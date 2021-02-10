Liz Phair Pays Tribute To Lou Reed & Laurie Anderson On New Song “Hey Lou”
In late 2019, on the day she released her memoir Horror Stories, rock legend Liz Phair shared a new single called “Good Side.” It was her first new song in five years and first non-holiday song in nine, and it marked her first collaboration in two decades with Brad Wood, the producer who worked on her run of classic ’90s albums. In an interview with Stereogum that day, Phair said “Good Side” was from Soberish, a new album coming in 2020. Last year didn’t go according to plan for anyone, and that includes Phair, who has not yet released the promised album. With the release of another new track today, however, Phair promises that Soberish will be out in 2021.
Today’s new single, also produced by Wood, is a tribute to cool-music power couple Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson. Titled “Hey Lou,” it’s sung from Anderson’s perspective: “What’s inside that heavy head? Are you on the junk again? Your eyes look dead, but your mouth keeps moving on and on.” The chorus boasts a classic Phair hook: “Hey Lou, are you feelin’ alright? What you wanna do? Are we stayin’ all night?” In a statement, Phair elaborates, “Have you ever wondered what love looks like for your favorite celebrity couple behind closed doors? ‘Hey Lou’ imagines a day in the life of two music legends, whose union was an inspiration for rock bands and a source of curiosity for die hard romantics.”
“Hey Lou” arrives with a video featuring puppets of Reed and Anderson. It also precedes a livestream event called “Hey Lou Hey Liz” happening March 3, in which Phair will perform the two new songs and a smattering of oldies in addition to a conversation with Wood about their work together. Tickets for that are available here. Phair also has outdoor tour dates with Alanis Morissette and Garbage scheduled starting in June, which may be a bit ambitious compared to the rate of COVID vaccination.
Check out the “Hey Lou” video below.
