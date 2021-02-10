Sarah Neufeld – “Stories”

Saran Neufeld is, of course, a member of Arcade Fire, and that gig has presumably kept her busy for a few years now. The band toured a ton after Everything Now came out in 2017, and in recent times have been teasing new music on the horizon. But Neufeld also steps out on her own for other projects, whether solo outings or collaborations, like her 2015 collection Never Were The Way She Was with Colin Stetson. Neufeld’s last album under her own name was The Ridge, back in 2016. Today, she’s returned with news of its followup. It’s called Detritus, and it will be out in May.

Neufeld’s latest album actually began way back in the middle of last decade. In 2015, she began collaborating with the dancer/choreographer Peggy Baker. A one-off performance based on music from The Ridge led to a project where Neufeld was writing new music for Baker’s choreography. This laid the groundwork for Detritus. Neufeld also brought in some other collaborators along the way, including her Arcade Fire bandmate Jeremy Gara and her Bell Orchestre bandmate Pietro Amato.

Along with the announcement, Neufeld has shared a new song called “Stories.” It’s a meditative, immersive piece of work, Neufeld’s ghostly vocals and trademark violin meshing with ambient synth textures. The piece is apparently inspired by “the stories we’ve told ourselves that we can no longer believe.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Stories”

02 “Unreflected”

03 “With Love And Blindness”

04 “The Top”

05 “Tumble Down The Undecided”

06 “Shed Your Dear Heart”

07 “Detritus”

Detritus is out 5/14 via Paper Bag Records.