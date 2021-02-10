Beach House, Brian Eno, & Santigold Soundtrack Meow Wolf’s Psychedelic Grocery Store Exhibit

Meow Wolf is a psychedelic art collective that prides itself on immersive experiences, and one of those experiences will open up in Las Vegas next week. Magnetic reports that the Meow Wolf people have built a permanent installation called Omega Mart. According to Magnetic, Omega Mart is “a psychedelic, immersive art grocery store with over 250 unique projects inside the exhibition from more than 325 creatives.” Some of those “creatives” are musicians, who have contributed work to the exhibit.

Beach House, Brian Eno, Santigold, and Amon Tobin have all put in work on Omega Mart. Presumably, their music will play in the installation, which also features work from artists like Heather Hermann, Justin Favela, Claudia Bueno, and COCOLAB. There’s also a freaky ad for Omega Mart, which goes for the Too Many Cooks aesthetic and which stars a deepfaked Willie Nelson.

Omega Mart opens 2/18 at the Las Vegas art complex AREA15. According to Magnetic, “the exhibit will be at 25% capacity, have mandatory mask wearing, temperature checks at entry, social distancing and cleaning.” That’s nice, but all those measures don’t seem too compatible for wandering around the installation on mushrooms, which seems to be the idea here. Tickets are on sale here, and the first few days are sold out. Check out some photos of Omega Mart below.