Lady Dan – “I Am The Prophet”

Lady Dan is the project of Tyler Dozier, a singer-songwriter originally from Dothan, AL and now based in Austin. Dozier turned to music after a few major turning points in her life. She was raised in a strict religious household, and was going to monastery school as she entered her twenties. She began to question the Church, grappled with the death of her father, and got out of a controlling relationship. All of that swirled together and turned into songs that became I Am The Prophet, her debut album out in April.

Along with announcing the album today, Dozier’s shared its title track. Obviously the title connotes Dozier’s religious roots, but the meaning of the song itself is a bit truer to the frustrating banalities of our day-to-day lives. “‘I Am The Prophet’ was born of the resentment that comes with the modern dating era: a month getting to know someone, letting them know you, and the other party backing out once things are meant to progress,” Dozier said in a statement. “So you stay on this constant loop, like a rodent running on a wheel, doomed to repeat the cycle until you’re so tired you just give up completely. Then, throw some sacrilege in for a little flavor.”

Musically, “I Am The Prophet” is a ruminative indie track with hints of arid country stylings. And each time Dozier hits the climactic reading of the title in the chorus, it’s appropriately resounding. Check it out below.

01 “Paradox”

02 “Dogs”

03 “Better Off Alone”

04 “Plagiarist’s Blues”

05 “I Am The Prophet”

06 “Intro To Loss”

07 “No Home”

08 “Misandrist To Most”

09 “The Boys Who Can’t Sit Still”

10 “Drink Your Sorrows”

11 “Left-Handed Love”

I Am The Prophet is out 4/23 via Earth Libraries.