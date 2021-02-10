Potty Mouth – “Let Go”

The Massachusetts pop-punkers Potty Mouth started out as a scrappy DIY band. (We made them a Band To Watch in 2013.) Over the years, though, they’ve become more and more polished, and their 2019 album Snafu was bright, gleaming, arena-sized stuff, though they kept it real and stayed on the small indie Get Better. Last year, Potty Mouth covered Ivy’s “I’ve Got A Feeling” on Saving For A Custom Van, the tribute compilation dedicated to the songs of the late Adam Schlesinger. In their own work, Potty Mouth have a combination of empathy, personality, and pop chops that reminds me of Schlesinger. That’s what I hear in their new song, anyway.

Today, Potty Mouth have shared the new track “Let Go.” It’s their contribution to Sunday, Someday, a forthcoming compilation from a group of friends in bands. Along with Potty Mouth, the comp will feature Nervus, KOJI, Solstice Rey, and Full On Mone’t. They were all supposed to tour together last year, but they’ve been meeting together virtually every Sunday instead, and the comp is a celebration of that. According to a press release, its proceeds will go to fund top surgery and aftercare for a member of the group.

Potty Mouth’s “Let Go” is a bright, sparkly, charged up pop song that would’ve been right at home on circa-2000 alt-rock radio. The band, formed in Massachusetts, is based in Los Angeles these days, and the song sounds extremely LA, in a good way. Check it out below.

<a href="https://sundaysomedayrecord.bandcamp.com/album/sunday-someday">Sunday, Someday by Potty Mouth</a>

The Sunday, Someday compilation is out 3/26 on Get Better Records.