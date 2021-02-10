Francis Of Delirium – “Let It All Go”

Francis Of Delirium are a duo out of Luxembourg matching Jana Bahrich, a 19-year-old Vancouver native, with the significantly older drummer and producer Chris Hewett, who hails from Seattle. They’re dropping their new EP Wading in April on Dalliance Recordings, which has released music from the likes of Gia Margaret and Common Holly. It’s preceded today by “Let It All Go,” a talky and anthemic multi-segmented track that climaxes with Bahrich repeatedly yelling, “Aren’t you tired of being alone?!”

Bahrich and Hewett claim allegiance to both grunge and emo, and you can hear as much in this song’s arching melodies and high-drama dynamics. But as far as meaningless genre descriptors go, mostly it just strikes me as catchy and impassioned indie rock. There’s a bit of Pixies and Snail Mail and the Beths in there, and maybe some Lomelda and Lucy Dacus and Built To Spill? You know, that really fucking good shit.

In a press release, Bahrich shares this backstory on “Let It All Go”:

It’s set over one night at a party, and eventually resulting in the acceptance and letting go of a relationship that is broken. The song is very confessional so it’s written in this stream of consciousness almost in a spoken word kind of way. “Let It All Go” chronicles a full commitment to isolation. To me the song feels like this vertigo, justifying and grappling and releasing. Trying to take back your anger from before, that how someone hurt you doesn’t matter and you can move past it, “I’m so sorry I was overbearing and I’m so sorry I thought this meant something.” Eventually there’s this acceptance, you have to let go. Although removing yourself is the healthier option, you also descend into a space of isolation.

“Let It All Go” arrives with a claymation video by Bahrich. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lakes”

02 “Red”

03 “Let It All Go”

04 “I Think I’m Losing”

Wading is out 4/2 on Dalliance Recordings.