Madi Diaz – “Man In Me”

Nashville-based Pennsylvania native Madi Diaz has released a good deal of music over the past 15 years or so, and as of this year she’s doing it for Anti Records. “Man In Me,” Diaz’s first single for the label, is out today. It’s a minimal ballad with no significant drum track to speak of, but that doesn’t prevent it from erupting into loud, dramatic swells. “Tell me now whose lips I was kissing,” she sings in the chorus. “It’s all about who’s lips I was kissing/ The man in me and the woman in you.” From there, we get scenes of kicking in the bathroom door and an open-ended question: “If it wasn’t real why do I still feel it?”

Diaz wrote “Man In Me” with Steph Jones and Rayland Baxter, and she recorded it herself, with additional production from Big Thief collaborator Andrew Sarlo. In a press release, she calls it “the first song I sat down to record for myself in about six years, which is the reason I thought it was so important to release first. It’s a very intimately visceral moment, a sort of play-by-play inner monologue, taking my first steps through a really hard time.” Diaz adds that the music video, directed by Stephen Kinigopoulos, “emphasizes the intensity of a moment held and held and held. For me, this video is like holding a stare for so long that it hurts. It’s like knowing you should let go, but you keep holding on cause you can’t say ‘when,’ and playing with that tension lying right beneath the surface. You know something’s up, but you just can’t put your finger on it.”

Watch below.