Gordi & Alex Lahey – “Dino’s”

Gordi and Alex Lahey — two Australian Best New Band alums (2016 and 2017, respectively) — have teamed up for a new track called “Dino’s,” which was inspired by the Nashville bar of the same name that the two of them have both been to. It’s a good meld of their respective sounds, a driving indie-rock track with some cool production stuff going on. “Being without you seems a tragedy/ I don’t have words to give you now/ I want to have our own vernacular/ All of the things I would say but I don’t know how,” goes the lead-up to the hook.

Here’s the pair’s statement on the track:

This song has been two and a half years in the making. We wrote it on a very humid summer’s day in Nashville before breaking for late night pasta and beer. The eccentricity of Dino’s makes it a place where it feels like anything could happen and anyone could walk through the door. The song captures the feeling of being totally captivated by the person sitting across from you while the world spins madly on. Anyone who has been to Dino’s knows that there is genuinely a Dolly Parton cardboard cutout that lives in the bar and she is a Nashville icon.

Watch a video for the song below.

“Dino’s” is out now via Jagjaguwar.