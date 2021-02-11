House Delegate Quotes Run The Jewels & GZA During Impeachment Trial

Rep. Stacey Plaskett quoted Run The Jewels and GZA in her remarks on Wednesday during the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump. Plaskett, who is a Democratic representative from the US Virgin Islands, pulled from RTJ’s 2016 track “Early” and GZA’s “Breaker, Breaker” when speaking.

“Truth is truth, whether denied or not” comes from the former and “The truth is usually seen and rarely heard” from the latter. She confirmed their origins in a tweet on Thursday night, writing: “During my presentation in the impeachment trial yesterday, I made two references from the hip hop genre.” Watch video of it below.

