Layten Kramer – “When A Love’s Not Around”

Happy Valentine’s Day! Canadian psych-folk singer-songwriter Layten Kramer is celebrating with his new song “When A Love’s Not Around.” “Cause I don’t need no baby/ To come and save me from myself,” Kramer sings. “When I get a little down/ Got some good friends/ Who’ll come help me out/ When a love’s not around.”

“This song is an ode to friends,” Kramer explains in a statement. “An appreciation for having people to lean on and help you out when you’re feeling down. Paired with fun guitars, lush background vocals and a bendy pedal steel, it’s supposed to feel like a warm, fuzzy hug.”

“When A Love’s Not Around” is the first single from Kramer’s upcoming album Dear Apathy. Mixed by producer Colin Stewart, the record features a number of friends and collaborators including the New Pornographers’ Kathryn Calder, Peach Pyramid’s Jen Severtson, and more.

“We are living in a strange, mundane world full of apathy which has taken over parts of my life,” says Kramer. “Choosing to recognize this and act on it is what I intended to highlight with this record.” Listen to “When A Love’s Not Around” below.

Dear Apathy is out 4/16 via Oscar St. Records. Pre-order it here.