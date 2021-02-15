Christian Lee Hutson, Marissa Nadler, Martin Courtney, Others Cover Elliott Smith On New Tribute Compilation

On the indie rock internet, Elliott Smith covers are practically a national pastime. In the past few months alone, we’ve heard artists like Bonny Light Horseman, Marika Hackman, and Anxious taking on classics from the late, great singer-songwriter. Today, we get a whole album of those covers.

The new tribute compilation Everybody Cares is an extension of a livestream fundraiser that happened last year. Last summer, the former WU LYF member Francis Lung got together with the French website La Blogothèque and the podcast My Favorite Elliott Smith Song to present a set of Elliott Smith covers that raised money for the LGBTQ+ rights charities AKT, the Audre Lorde Project, and GIRES. Artists like Christian Lee Hutson and Marissa Nadler took part. Today, Lung has worked again with La Blogothèque and My Favorite Elliott Smith Song to release a full album of covers.

On the new album, Hutson and Nadler once again contribute. Lung himself takes on Smith’s “The Biggest Lie.” The comp also features covers from people like Lionlimb, Blaenavon, Kevin Devine, and Real Estate leader Martin Courtney. Marissa Nadler’s slow, spectral take on “Pitseleh” might be my favorite thing here, but the whole thing is worth your time. Stream it below.

<a href="https://everybodycares.bandcamp.com/album/everybody-cares-an-elliott-smith-compilation">"Everybody Cares" – An Elliott Smith Compilation by Everybody Cares</a>

The Everybody Cares compilation is out now at Bandcamp, and all proceeds go to AKT, the Audre Lorde Project, and GIRES.