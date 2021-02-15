DMX Says Bono Is On His New Album

It’s been a while since DMX released an album. His last, Redemption Of The Beast, came out way back in 2015. But now he’s prepping something new, and he’s bringing some big name friends along with him.

Speaking on N.O.R.E.’s Drink Champs podcast, DMX began to preview his new album. He’s got some notable guests, including Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, and Usher. Perhaps most surprising was when he proclaimed “I got Bono — the U2 n***a.”

The Usher song is apparently called “Letter To My Son,” and is based on piano and violin. Meanwhile, the Bono song is called “Skyscrapers.” “Shit’s crazy. It got a Miami feel to it,” DMX teased. Of Bono’s part he said: “All muthafuckas need to do is listen to it, and we good.” Who knows what a DMX and Bono collab might sound like, but perhaps we’ll find out soon — DMX claims he only has two songs left to finish for the album.