Bowerbirds – “Moon Phase”

Last year, the North Carolina multi-instrumentalist Phil Moore’s long-running folk-rock project Bowerbirds returned after a long absence. Moore released “Endless Chase” and “Hazel Eyes,” the first new Bowerbirds songs in eight years. Today, Moore announces that there’s a whole new album on the way. This spring, Bowerbirds will release becalmyounglovers, their first LP since 2012’s The Clearing.

The new Bowerbirds belongs to the small but vital genre of breakup albums recorded in isolated cabins. This time around, Moore, reeling from heartbreak, recorded becalmyounglovers at the North Carolina cabin that he and his ex built by hand. Moore spent six years recording the album in fits and starts, and it includes contributions from friends like Bon Iver drummer Matt McCaughan and Hiss Golden Messenger bassist Alex Bingham. First single “Moon Phase” is a warm, easy acoustic ramble that fits in nicely with Bowerbirds music from years past. Check it out below.

In a press release, Moore says:

“Moon Phase” is a song encompassing the end of a long term relationship. When it’s something you’ve been in for a while and has become so familiar, you’re comfortable with its ebbs and flows, and there can be sort of an uncertainty where you’re not sure if it’s truly over or not. “Moon Phase” really delves into the uncertainty, or disbelief, and that really specific sadness that comes with an ending.

becalmyounglovers is out 4/30 on Psychic Hotline.