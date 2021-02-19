“It feels cool to like it.” My friend Jessica Hopper wrote that in her Hit It Or Quit It zine, back when Spoon’s Girls Can Tell came out. (I can’t find my copy of that issue right now, so I’m quoting from memory.) To this day, I’ve never seen a better description of the appeal that Girls Can Tell still has. Tomorrow is the 20th anniversary of the release of Girls Can Tell, and the album hasn’t lost any of that simple but hard-to-describe coolness.

Spoon came from the indie rock world. If you knew of them, you knew of them from dive bars with sticky floors and yellowing posters from old Unsane shows up on the walls. If you’d known anything about Spoon — not, by any means, a given — then you would’ve probably expected their third album to be that same kind of scrawling, scrambling, desperate feedback-rock. Instead, the Austin band came back with something smooth and wry and confident — something that felt cool. Bands like Spoon weren’t supposed to come up with things that felt cool. It hit like a quiet revelation.

On their way to becoming cool, Spoon had to go through a lot of pain and failure. Spoon had formed eight years earlier as an Austin bar band. They’d figured out a scratchy, unkept, weirdly erudite sound — Wire beating up the Pixies in a back alley — and they’d released an album on Matador in ’96. It hadn’t sold. Somehow, Spoon got swept up onto Elektra during the dying days of the post-Nirvana gold rush. They’d released one major-label album, and it hadn’t sold either. Mere months after they put their names on the contract, their A&R guy left Elektra, and the label promptly dropped Spoon. Spoon spent three years nursing old wounds, and they released a two-song 1999 song calling out their old A&R guy by name: “When you do that line tonight, remember that it came at a steep price.” They seemed like they were done, and they didn’t seem happy about it.

Britt Daniel, Spoon’s frontman, moved to New York, subletting a loft in Williamsburg and working temp jobs in Midtown offices. Jim Eno, their drummer and only other constant member, stayed in Austin, where he had a wife and kid and a day job designing semiconductor chips. But Spoon kept writing songs. Daniel and producer Mike McCarthy eventually went back to Austin, working on songs in Jim Eno’s garage studio, mostly while Eno was at work. Spoon didn’t have a label at the time, so they kept recording on their own — removing, reducing, honing. As they chipped away at Girls Can Tell, Spoon became something other than the band that had cranked out those messy first two albums. They became the group we know today.

Spoon came up with a new formula: If something didn’t absolutely have to be on a song, then it was gone. The band also got into the idea of using instruments that wouldn’t ordinarily appear on indie rock records: Mellotron, vibraphone, cello. Daniel was listening to the Kinks, Elvis Costello, Fleetwood Mac, oldies radio. He was thinking about classic songcraft. Somehow, Spoon found their adventurous new sound palette without losing the spiky swagger that you could hear on their old records. A song like “Fitted Shirt” fits together like an intricate sculpture. There’s still a distorted, snarly guitar riff in there, but it’s deployed precisely, and it shares space with a shivery harpsichord line that enters at the exact right moment.