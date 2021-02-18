Hear Foo Fighters Cover The Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing”

Speaking to the BBC earlier this month, Dave Grohl named the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack an essential album for kids’ music education. And in another recent BBC appearance with the Foo Fighters, Grohl busted out the falsetto to play a cover of a song from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, the Bee Gees 1976 #1 disco hit “You Should Be Dancing,” for Jo Wiley’s BBC Radio 2 Sofa Session.

“We’ve been going down to our studio every day and filming things and recording things, and this one day we had our list of things we were supposed to do and it said, ​‘Record a cover song for Jo.’ And while we were having this conversation somebody said, ‘Hey, have you seen that Bee Gees documentary?’” Grohl explained. “And I was like the last person on earth — the only person that hadn’t seen it! So I was like, ‘Why don’t we just do a Bee Gees song?’ And someone was just like, ‘OK… how do you wanna do it?!’ And I said: ‘Well, let’s do it like the Bee Gees.’”

“We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ​‘OK, well I’m gonna go out and sing it…’ and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life!” Grohl continued. “I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!” Listen to the cover below and check out the whole session here.