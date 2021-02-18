Watch Big Thief Play New Song “Simulation Swarm” On Instagram

Watch Big Thief Play New Song “Simulation Swarm” On Instagram

News February 18, 2021 6:57 PM By James Rettig

Big Thief are back at work on a new album after releasing two in 2019, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands, and after Adrianne Lenker released a solo project, songs & instrumentals, last year. Earlier today, as Pitchfork points out, Lenker posted a video of herself playing a song called “Simulation Swarm” on the official Big Thief Instagram. The video was recorded in March of last year and she wrote that she’s “still working on this one.” Check it out below.

