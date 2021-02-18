Kacey Musgraves Selling “Cruzin’ For A Bruzin'” T-Shirts For Texas Charity

Senator Ted Cruz is under fire after flying to Cancun for a vacation while Texas, the state he represents, is going through a devastating winter storm crisis. Kacey Musgraves — who hails from Golden, TX — has launched a new t-shirt to poke fun at Cruz and raise money for charity.

The shirts, which say “Cruzin’ For A Bruzin’,” will be available through Sunday and, as Musgraves said in a tweet, “all proceeds will directly support Texans affected by the storm and also to homeless immigrants seeking shelter and food.” The charities she’s supporting are Feed The People Dallas, Casa Marianella, and the American Red Cross Of Central And South Texas.

“Texas is cold, I can be cold,” Musgraves wrote in a tweet, a flip on her “Slow Burn” lyric “Texas is hot, I can be cold/ Grandma cried when I pierced my nose.”

Texas is cold, I can be cold. https://t.co/TglB3AsEkt — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 19, 2021