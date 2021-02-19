slowthai – “Needle In The Hay” (Elliott Smith Cover)

slowthai covered Elliott Smith’s “Needle In The Hay” for an Apple Music Home Session. The UK rapper, who released his sophomore album TYRON last week, also performed his own track “adhd” for the streaming service’s session.

“The lyrics to both tracks mean a lot to me,” slowthai said. “‘adhd’ because I feel it’s inward-facing and ‘Needle In The Hay’ because that song got me through a lot of down days.” He discovered the track through its placement in The Royal Tenenbaums, something he’s talked about before.

Hear it below.