Loretta Lynn – “One’s On The Way” (Feat. Margo Price)

Country music might be dead, but Loretta Lynn is still here. The country legend is releasing her 50th studio album, Still Woman Enough, a month from today. A celebration of women in country music, Still Woman Enough features other artists like Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, Reba McEntire, and Carrie Underwood.

In addition to original songs, Still Woman Enough also includes new versions of “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “My Love,” “I Wanna Be Free,” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” And today, Lynn is sharing a rework of her 1971 hit “One’s On The Way” with Margo Price, who performed the song at a tribute concert in 2019.

“I chose ‘One’s On The Way’ because it’s an important song,” Price explains. “It was an important song at the time and it’s still an important song to be able to talk about birth control and women’s rights in country music. It was legendary.” Listen to Price and Lynn’s rendition and watch Price discuss the collaboration below.

Still Woman Enough is out 3/19 via Legacy.