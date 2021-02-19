Cadence Weapon – “Senna” (Prod. Jacques Greene)

Canadian rapper Cadence Weapon is reuniting with dance producer Jacques Greene, his frequent collaborator, on the new song “Senna.” Cadence explains:

“SENNA” is inspired by legendary Brazilian F1 driver Ayrton Senna. The documentary about him from 2010 has floated in the periphery of my mind ever since I first saw it,” Cadence describes. “Musically, it shares the spirit of early UK grime but what we ended up creating feels completely new. When Jacques Greene and I were in the studio working on this track and I heard the beat he was making, Senna started floating around my head like a mantra.

“Senna” is the lead single off of Cadence Weapon’s newly announced album Parallel World. In addition to Greene, the record features artists like Backxwash, Jimmy Edgar, and Fat Tony. Check out the full tracklist and listen to “Senna” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Africville’s Revenge”

02 “On Me” (Feat. Manga Saint Hilare & Strict Face)

03 “Play No Games”

04 “SENNA” (Feat. Jacques Greene)

05 “Skyline”

06 “WATER” (Feat. Fat Tony & Jimmy Edgar)

07 “Eye To Eye”

08 “Ghost” (Feat. Backxwash)

09 “Hard To Find”

10 “Connect”

Parallel World is out 4/30 via eOne Music. Pre-order it here.