First Aid Kit, the folk duo made up of Swedish sisters Klara and Johanna Söderberg, covered Bette Midler on a Swedish game show. First Aid Kit have apparently been playing as the house band for På Spåret lately, and on today’s episode, they busted out a performance of “The Rose,” the Bette Midler song from the soundtrack to her 1979 movie of the same name. Watch below.

Thanks to Magnus from SuperStereoSound for the tip.