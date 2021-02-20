Watch De La Soul Get Animated On Teen Titans Go!

News February 20, 2021 12:40 PM By Peter Helman

News February 20, 2021 12:40 PM By Peter Helman

De La Soul guest starred on Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans Go! today. Posdnous, Trugoy, and Maseo all showed up in animated form, voiced by themselves, to fight a giant octopus monster trying to steal their music — a literal representation of the group’s continuing legal battle with their former label, Tommy Boy Records, over ownership of their back catalog. In the show, the Teen Titans geek out over getting to meet De La Soul and help them get their music back. Watch a clip from the episode below.

