Nick Jonas is joining the exclusive double duty club on Saturday Night Live, hosting and performing as the musical guest on next week’s episode. It will be the Jonas Brother’s SNL hosting debut and second solo musical guest appearance. He will play his new song “Spaceman,” which comes out next Friday, live for the first time during his appearance on the show.

