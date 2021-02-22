DaBaby Clarifies He Has No Beef With JoJo Siwa

The North Carolina rapper DaBaby is a full-on pop star now, but he got famous pretty recently for gleefully little bursts of fast-rap disrespect. This past weekend, we got a quick hit of the old DaBaby. DaBaby posted a video of himself freestyling over “BeatBox,” a 2020 viral hit from the Florida rapper SpotEmGottem. Over that two-minute track, DaBaby talks a whole lot of shit, and he spits one line, in particular, that caught a whole lot of attention: “Turn me up, n***as gon’ see why/ N***a, you a bitch, JoJo Siwa.” In the video, he holds a phone picture of a smiling JoJo Siwa up to the camera.

For those who don’t know: JoJo Siwa is a 17-year-old singer and dancer who got famous because of her time on the reality show Dance Moms and who’s mostly famous as a YouTube personality. Last month, she made headlines for coming out as LGBTQ. As Billboard points out, a whole lot of people heard that DaBaby line and immediately cringed, since it sounded like the rapper was calling this 17-year-old girl a bitch. If you spend enough time listening to rap music, though, it’s pretty easy to tell what’s going on here. “Siwa” sounds like “see why.” It’s not exactly a gesture of respect toward Siwa, but DaBaby’s not just blasting her out of nowhere, either.

On Twitter last night, DaBaby, @’ing Siwa, clarified his intentions:

my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you. Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning!

@itsjojosiwa my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you.😂 Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning! 💝 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) February 21, 2021

This is good news. The world wasn’t ready for a DaBaby/JoJo Siwa feud. In other news, that “BeatBox” freestyle goes hard.